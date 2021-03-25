Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Andersons: 21-22-4 Fertilizer with Mesotrione

Photo: The Andersons

21-22-4 Fertilizer with Mesotrione is a homogeneous starter fertilizer granule impregnated with Mesotrione herbicide. This unique combination is ideal for use during turf establishment, renovation or overseeding to control weeds while providing a high-quality starter fertilizer to promote seedling germination and rapid establishment. As a 135 SGN granule, this product provides enhanced coverage and a more uniform application of both fertilizer and herbicide, resulting in superior performance.

