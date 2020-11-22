The Andersons: A+ Rewards Program

The More You Buy, The Greater The Reward.

The Andersons A+ Rewards Program offers turf managers the best opportunity to earn rewards for purchases of some of our most popular products.

Program Details

Qualifying products include Contec DG, Humic DG, Black Gypsum DG, Foltec SG, Genesis Rx, and more.

To qualify, reach the minimum qualifying purchase of only 50 units.

Double your reward with a purchase of 150 units.

Products may be mixed and matched to maximize program rewards.

Purchases must be shipped and invoiced between September 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

Reward paid in the form of an Amazon eGift card, sent directly to your inbox.

This program is available to all end users of The Andersons Professional Products in the United States. Rewards paid as Amazon eGift card to individual or business, or a credit issued to your distributor. All submissions must uploaded by April 30, 2021.

Learn more at andersonsplantnutrition.com