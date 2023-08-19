The Andersons: DuoCide® Insecticide

Featuring carbaryl and bifenthrin, DuoCide is a broad-spectrum insecticide designed for the preventative and curative treatment of feeding insects, including white grubs, European crane fly, chinch bugs, sod webworm, and many more.

Perfect for late-summer applications, DuoCide works as a rescue product for those who may have missed the early-summer application window. Unlike most insecticide products on the market today, which force applicators to choose between controlling surface OR sub-surface insects, DuoCide represents the only solution designed to suppress insects both above AND below the surface. Unlike other insecticide products featuring corncob carriers, which take much longer to breakdown,

DuoCide is formulated on The Andersons DGPro® dispersing granule carrier, which allows the particles to be more rapidly and efficiently broken down.

