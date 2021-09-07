The Andersons: Fertilizers with HCU™

After a stressful 2021 growing season, lawns, athletic fields, and parks are ready to be effectively restored using The Andersons line of fertilizers featuring Humic Coated Urea (HCU). These innovative products – 9-12-6 with HCU and 22-0-4 with HCU – enhance nutrient efficiency through the coating of urea with humic acid.

9-12-6 WITH HCU

A standard-SGN starter/phosphorus fertilizer for use during overseeding and new turf establishment, with benefit also during aerification recovery, to promote root growth and branching. SmartPhos® DG technology provides plant-available P over an extended period.

22-0-4 WITH HCU

A standard-SGN fertilizer for use in fall recovery situations. This product contains 43% Black Gypsum DG®, which provides secondary nutrients calcium and sulfur. The nitrogen source is 50% HCU, containing 4.7% humic acid overall to improve soil health and promote root development.

