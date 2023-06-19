The Andersons: GrubOut® Insecticides

Pests can ruin even the best of outdoor spaces. Send pests packing this summer with the GrubOut family of products, designed to tackle damaging sub-surface pests and pesky surface feeders alike.

GrubOut (imidacloprid) provides season-long control of white grubs, aphids, root weevil, Japanese beetles, and many other sub-surface pests. GrubOut Plus features imidacloprid and lambda-cyhalothrin, a combination that provides season-long control of sub-surface pests and 30-day control of surface-feeders like army worms, sod webworms, chinch bugs, and more. GrubOut and GrubOut Plus are featured in select fertilizer blends, providing maximum flexibility.

