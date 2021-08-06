The Andersons: Humic DG™ CharX™

Humic DG CharX harnesses the power of humic acid and biochar in a 50/50 blend, providing the benefits of the more quickly-available humic acid and the long-term soil building qualities of biochar. Along with carbon, biochar also contains karrikins, a family of bioactive compounds that stimulate root growth. DG Technology allows Humic DG CharX to get to work fast, moving quickly through the turf canopy and down to the root zone.

