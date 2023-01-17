The Andersons: Introducing RejuvaSoil™

The newest addition to The Andersons line of premium soil amendments, RejuvaSoil is an all-natural soil enhancer designed to improve degraded or compromised soil.

RejuvaSoil contains Humic DG™, BioChar DG™, and a beneficial microbial package. These components are designed to add organic matter, increase soil microbial populations, and improve nutrient efficiency.

RejuvaSoil can be used with all turfgrass species in residential and commercial lawn care, landscape, golf, sports turf, and other applications. Formulated without a nutritional component, RejuvaSoil is the perfect complement to any existing turfgrass fertility program.

