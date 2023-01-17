Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Andersons: Introducing RejuvaSoil™

January 17, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: The Andersons

Photo: The Andersons

The newest addition to The Andersons line of premium soil amendments, RejuvaSoil is an all-natural soil enhancer designed to improve degraded or compromised soil.

RejuvaSoil contains Humic DG™, BioChar DG™, and a beneficial microbial package. These components are designed to add organic matter, increase soil microbial populations, and improve nutrient efficiency.

RejuvaSoil can be used with all turfgrass species in residential and commercial lawn care, landscape, golf, sports turf, and other applications. Formulated without a nutritional component, RejuvaSoil is the perfect complement to any existing turfgrass fertility program.

Learn more. 

Related Articles

Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
Greene County Fertilizer Company: N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula
Gravely Pro-Stance® EV
Exmark Lazer Z X-Series with Adapt
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment