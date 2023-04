The Andersons: Introducing Tricept™ 2.5 DG

Featuring trifluralin (2.0%) and isoxaben (0.5%), Tricept 2.5 DG provides season-long pre-emergent control of more than 100 broadleaf and grassy weeds in landscape and ornamental areas. Tricept 2.5 DG is labeled for use around more than 600 ornamental species. This easy to spread granular formulation features Dispersing Granule (DG) Technology, which improves application and coverage.

Learn more.