The Andersons: LCO-1000 Rotary Spreader
Designed and priced specifically for the LCO market, the LCO-1000™ represents the new industry standard in lawn care spreaders. Built for accuracy, strength, and durability, applicators are quickly discovering this spreader’s ability to both outperform and outlast.
Here are some of the features that help set the LCO-1000 apart:
- Stainless steel frame
- Extra-large hopper capacity
- Four total grease zerks for easy lubrication
- Quick-open gear housing – no tools required
- 21-inch wheel base is wider than most for added stability
- Unique dual-rate setting mechanism accommodates both The Andersons and JDL High Wheel settings
- Hopper cover included
Learn more at andersonplantnutrient.com