The Andersons: LCO-1000 Rotary Spreader

Designed and priced specifically for the LCO market, the LCO-1000™ represents the new industry standard in lawn care spreaders. Built for accuracy, strength, and durability, applicators are quickly discovering this spreader’s ability to both outperform and outlast.

Here are some of the features that help set the LCO-1000 apart:

Stainless steel frame

Extra-large hopper capacity

Four total grease zerks for easy lubrication

Quick-open gear housing – no tools required

21-inch wheel base is wider than most for added stability

Unique dual-rate setting mechanism accommodates both The Andersons and JDL High Wheel settings

Hopper cover included

Learn more at andersonplantnutrient.com