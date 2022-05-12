Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Andersons: Prophesy® Granular Fungicide

May 12, 2022
Photo: The Andersons

Waiting until diseases strike is a recipe for disaster, resulting in unhappy clients and extra repair work.

Preventative control programs act as a preemptive strike, more effectively and economically keeping diseases at bay. Lawn Care Professionals across the country trust Prophesy granular fungicide (0.72% propiconazole) to provide broad-spectrum, systemic suppression and protection against brown patch, dollar spot, anthracnose, and other summer diseases.

Featuring Dispersing Granule (DG) Technology and providing up to four weeks of residual control with strong economics per 1,000 square feet, Prophesy is an ideal pillar for any summer disease program.

