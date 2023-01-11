The attachments that you need to help do the heavy lifting

Vermeer trencher attachments have only been on the job with Southern Classic Landscape Management in Flowery Branch, Ga., for about a year. But, in that short time, Brad Brown, operations manager, says his team already noticed how the trencher attachment helped speed up work, he says.

“You can really tell when we don’t have our trenchers on the job,” says Brown. “They essentially do the work of two men. They help us save time and work more efficiently.”

Brown and his crew deploy several Vermeer trencher attachments on Southern Classic’s Vermeer CTX160 mini skid-steers. Southern Classic Landscaping provides maintenance, lawn care, design/build, hardscape and irrigation services to a predominately residential clientele.

A variety of jobs

Brown said he searched for a brand that offered products that could withstand different working conditions and help his crew work more efficiently.

“Vermeer has always been a solid brand,” says Brown. “I have used many different products and attachments from different brands, and Vermeer just seems to be the top of the line. It really is the strongest and most durable.”

Southern Classic deploys its trencher for drainage, irrigation and outdoor lighting jobs. Brown adds that Vermeer’s CTX160 mini skid-steers are a must-have on all of Southern Classic’s job sites.

“We love our CTX160 with the trencher attachment because it saves our crews’ backs and energy by doing all the heavy digging for us,” says Brown. “It takes out a lot of the shovel work and heavy manual labor that comes with our line of work.”

Additional attachments

Brown said crews also make sure to bring other attachments, including a Harley rake, soil conditioners, forks and a tooth bucket, to each job site.

The Harley rake allows the crew to prep for sod. The forks pick up heavy pallets, and the bucket attachments haul materials like gravel or aggregate. Southern Classic recently used its 3-inch trencher at a 6-inch setting and noticed a major difference, says Brown.

“We can now fit a 6-inch pipe into the trench instead of having to use shovels and wheelbarrows to make the trench wider,” he says. “Overall, it is just so much easier on our crew and makes the job smoother.”

Brown says Vermeer’s trencher attachments help Southern Classic perform jobs quickly and more efficiently, which is a help in today’s labor climate.

“Vermeer products allow the crew and me to stay on task and make the most of our time on the site,” he says. “It saves us a lot of time between transporting heavy products or digging wider trenches. I don’t think we could do the job half as efficiently without these products.”