The Big One: A little bit of everything

Company: Environmental Management, Inc.

Location: Powell, Ohio

Details Before the client purchased this five-acre residential property in central Ohio, it sat in a state of disrepair for several years.

Shortly after the change in ownership, Environmental Management, Inc., began working to restore it to its former glory.

The property features more than 200 plant varieties, including portulacas and various tropicals. In addition to a massive planting effort, crews cleared more than 350 trees from the property which had an emerald ash borer infestation.

Environmental Management worked with the client to transition from a more formal garden in the front of the home to a tree grove at the back of the property. The grove includes 5,000 daffodil bulbs and two screening rows of white pines and spruces.

Maintenance crews are onsite regularly to prune the wide variety of plants and trees. The client’s vision is consistently evolving, so the maintenance team is in a continuous process of planning and learning.

Environmental Management won a Silver Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.

Environmental Management’s goal with this project was to create a formal garden that slowly fades into nature.

A before photo of the property when the client purchased it in 2012.

Before Environmental Management overtook maintenance on the property, the home had no landscaping and unhealthy turf.

A semi-formal knot garden serves as a focal point at the front of the home.

As the landscape nears the back of the home, the design transitions into what Environmental Management calls a naturalized English garden.

Balancing height and proportion throughout the property was a major focus in the contractor’s design.

A before photo shows an overgrown and overcrowded view of the backyard.

With trees removed, the pond at the back of the property is now in full view from the back porch.

Portulaca plants take center stage in containers in the backyard. These flowers only bloom in full sunlight, so the company planted them in the area of the property that gets the most light.

The property now features a diverse color palette with a variety of trees and flowers.

The woodland garden provides another area with diverse colors.

The team at Environmental Management transformed the turf on the property from unkempt to consistently maintained.

The 5-acre property features a wide variety of plantings, including tropicals, cannas and impatiens surrounding the pool

A reclaimed flagstone walkway leads to the pond and continues towards the rear of the property.