The Big One: A showstopping property

Company: Mullin

Location: New Orleans

Encompassing a great lawn, a pool, house and guesthouse, this property must remain in tiptop condition because it’s the venue for frequent family and corporate gatherings.

After walking through several sites for a new home build with the client, Chase Mullin knew this particular property was a winner.

“The owner is a personal friend of mine, and he also owns one of the construction companies that we subcontract for,” says Mullin, president and CEO of Mullin. “He knew from the beginning that he wanted to engage with us in the design/build capacity. It was special for me as a landscape contractor to tour the properties with him and to have that kind of influence so early on in the process.”

Since performing the initial installation, Mullin has maintained the site using small, dedicated crews.

“For residential properties, we use small crews because we see them more as gardeners,” Mullin says. “We budget the time for them to work through the property, trimming one area one week and another the next week. Part of their job is to oversee the property and make sure it’s as weed-free as possible.”

Challenges of the site include the warm, wet climate, which provides a breeding ground for pests and disease, and the site’s dependence on subsurface drainage.

To help address these issues, Mullin’s garden manager walks the property weekly with the client’s house manager, ensuring the highest level of detail work throughout the property.

The property also features a custom-designed integrated pest management program (IPM). Between scheduled applications, Mullin’s lead IPM technician regularly visits the site with the garden manager to prevent pest and fungal outbreaks.

To perform the mowing, trimming and pruning work, the company relies on battery-powered Stihl equipment.

“That equipment is powerful enough to be able to service the extent of the property, and it causes little to no disturbance to the owners,” Mullin says.

The project won Mullin a Silver award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

The morning view of the pool and the pool cabana from the owner’s suite requires immaculate detail.

As guests enter through the gate, first impressions show the main house and the focal fountain in the driveway.

A closer view of the fountain, surrounded by a Japanese boxwood hedge, which requires frequent pruning to maintain the property’s formal look.

A view to the pool from the front entry sequence, with seasonal color pockets for visual interest.

Another view of the pool and the great lawn, showcasing the textures and shades of green throughout the landscape.

A look across the pool, where the simple yet elegant globe-shaped planters anchor the space.

Crape myrtles were placed in several areas near the main house where a well-designed pest management and fertilizer program keeps bark scale at bay.

A small path was created to allow access for the lawn mower without distracting from the overall aesthetic of the landscape.

On the great lawn, a large expanse of azaleas has to be pruned and fertilized to keep them beautiful and blooming.

A privacy wall of magnolias borders the great lawn, where minor pruning and leaf pickup keep the beds immaculate on all occasions.

In the great lawn beds, an inside border of Japanese boxwoods surrounds the inside of the lawn.

Leaves and clippings all must be removed from site to keep the pool area pristine and ready for use at all times.

View of the gardens surrounding the pool cabana, which also serves as a guesthouse, where the gardens must always be kept pristine to welcome the estate’s many visitors.

The owner’s suite windows provide unobstructed views of the expansive gardens and great lawn.

The lush agapanthus surrounding the cabana allow for a spectacular view during the blooming season.

Across the great lawn, Mullin Landscape makes sure nothing is overlooked.

Across the great lawn, the finely tuned irrigation and sports field-worthy drainage system allow for children and pets to play at any time without wet feet or damaged turf.