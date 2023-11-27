The Big One: How Gahinca Landscape Management restored a shopping center to glory

Company: Gachina Landscape Management

Location: Del Monte, Calif.

When Gachina Landscape Management took over this shopping center in 2014, the client had clear expectations. Gachina Senior Account Manager Leann Falsey says a hands-on approach to maintenance was No. 1 on their wish list.

“There was no mulch, the plant material and trees didn’t look very healthy,” she says. “We went in added mulch and treated the trees with fertilizer and injections to get them healthy again. We came in with a plan and helped get things like seasonal color rotations in order.”

Gachina installed several drought-tolerant plants on the property, such as Leucadendrons and Leucospermums. A three-person crew on site five days a week provides maintenance, including plant health care — a major need.

As part of its process to revitalize the area, Gachina transitioned irrigation on the property from sprinklers to a drip system. The many planters on site also require their fair share of hand watering.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people who have noticed the changes since we’ve taken over,” Falsey says. “People have stopped our crews and told us how much the place has changed over the past few years.”

Gachina Landscape Management won a silver award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence Program for this project.

The shopping center features plenty of walking space, meaning crews must hand water some areas.

The transition to drip irrigation was a major project for Gachina crews.

Before Gachina’s 2014 takeover, the property was without mulch, according to Senior Account Manager Leann Falsey.

Drought-tolerant plants, like the leucadendrons seen here, were a must for this project located near the California coastline.

Tree care is a priority for maintenance crews. Trees provide shade for flowers throughout the property.

Gachina installed a succulent garden, adding a unique California flair to the property.

According to Falsey, it took crews six months to become fully acquainted with the property.