The Big One: Major upgrades

Company: LandCare

Location: San Diego

The client acquired this 67.5-acre Class A office and R&D campus in 2016, embarking on an $80 million renovation project, which included upgraded outdoor amenities, volleyball and bocce ball courts, a barbecue and food court area. The property owner contracted LandCare to oversee an overhaul of the landscaping.

“LandCare played an integral role in the planning and execution of more than $500,000 in landscape upgrades,” says Tom Williams, North San Diego branch manager for LandCare.

When LandCare began the project, only two of 12 irrigation controllers were functioning. The previous tenant turned on 500 valves by hand. LandCare upgraded the system to a two-wire system with decoders and a pedestal controller.

Because the office space was in use during the renovation, the LandCare team needed to prioritize projects to avoid disrupting tenants and employees. Raul Payo, production manager, worked with the client to design a service schedule and communicated with the client frequently to create and maintain trust.

The new landscape design featured xeriscaping with drought-tolerant plants and drip irrigation. LandCare crews monitor weather and apply preemergent herbicides when rain is in the forecast.

The project earned LandCare a Silver Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

This 67.5-acre Class A office and R&D campus is the former headquarters of Hewlett Packard.

LandCare oversaw a renovation of the property’s landscaping with upgrades to the property’s irrigation system and xeriscaping.

With drip irrigation, LandCare applies preemergent herbicides to eliminate weeds when there’s a chance of rain to ensure it is absorbed.

A goal of the renovation was to create an inviting, spacious workplace with bocce and volleyball courts, barbecue area and more.

As LandCare updated the property’s outdoor space, Raul Payo, production manager, worked with the client as to not disrupt the client’s employees during the renovation.

Drought-tolerant plants are a major component of the xeriscaping at this site.

Crews from LandCare perform irrigation system inspections constantly to ensure the system runs properly.

LandCare has maintained the property since 2017 and completed the renovation project in 2020.

LandCare created a walking path that takes employees to the wooded area that surrounds the property.

Students from Brigham Young University-Idaho visited the campus to learn about drought-tolerant plantings, irrigation systems and more.

Crews from LandCare deploy a strict weed abatement program to keep the xeriscape looking weed-free.