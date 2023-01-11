Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Big One: Major upgrades

January 11, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Company: LandCare
Location: San Diego

The client acquired this 67.5-acre Class A office and R&D campus in 2016, embarking on an $80 million renovation project, which included upgraded outdoor amenities, volleyball and bocce ball courts, a barbecue and food court area. The property owner contracted LandCare to oversee an overhaul of the landscaping.

“LandCare played an integral role in the planning and execution of more than $500,000 in landscape upgrades,” says Tom Williams, North San Diego branch manager for LandCare.

When LandCare began the project, only two of 12 irrigation controllers were functioning. The previous tenant turned on 500 valves by hand. LandCare upgraded the system to a two-wire system with decoders and a pedestal controller.

Because the office space was in use during the renovation, the LandCare team needed to prioritize projects to avoid disrupting tenants and employees. Raul Payo, production manager, worked with the client to design a service schedule and communicated with the client frequently to create and maintain trust.

The new landscape design featured xeriscaping with drought-tolerant plants and drip irrigation. LandCare crews monitor weather and apply preemergent herbicides when rain is in the forecast.

The project earned LandCare a Silver Award from the 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

Photo Courtesy of LandCare

(Photo Courtesy of LandCare)

This 67.5-acre Class A office and R&D campus is the former headquarters of Hewlett Packard.

Photo courtesy of LandCare

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

LandCare oversaw a renovation of the property’s landscaping with upgrades to the property’s irrigation system and xeriscaping.

Photo courtesy of LandCare

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

With drip irrigation, LandCare applies preemergent herbicides to eliminate weeds when there’s a chance of rain to ensure it is absorbed.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

A goal of the renovation was to create an inviting, spacious workplace with bocce and volleyball courts, barbecue area and more.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

As LandCare updated the property’s outdoor space, Raul Payo, production manager, worked with the client as to not disrupt the client’s employees during the renovation.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

Drought-tolerant plants are a major component of the xeriscaping at this site.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

Crews from LandCare perform irrigation system inspections constantly to ensure the system runs properly.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

LandCare has maintained the property since 2017 and completed the renovation project in 2020.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

LandCare created a walking path that takes employees to the wooded area that surrounds the property.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

Students from Brigham Young University-Idaho visited the campus to learn about drought-tolerant plantings, irrigation systems and more.

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

(Photo courtesy of LandCare)

Crews from LandCare deploy a strict weed abatement program to keep the xeriscape looking weed-free.

Related Articles

Hardscape Solutions: Brick by brick
Get the inside scoop on the American Green Zone Alliance
State of the Industry Report: Path to success in 2023
NALP partners with Industry Collective to help landscape companies give back
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Current Issue, From the Magazine, Mowing+Maintenance, The Big One
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment