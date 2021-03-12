Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Big One: Planting perfection

March 12, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

Company: Planted Earth Landscaping
Location: Bethesda, Md.

The client spends a lot of time outside and wanted a garden that fit her family’s needs. She engaged Planted Earth Landscaping to improve her failing landscape on a new build site after two years in the ground.

Planted Earth manages the irrigation, lighting, plantings and turf care on the site, which goes through three rotations of annual plantings a year. When Planted Earth took over, several issues needed attention.

“The soil was brutally compacted,” says Chris Vedrani, president of Planted Earth Landscaping. “There was no real drainage. As we began to pressure test the irrigation system, a lot of it had been compromised at one point or another. We found pipes that were broken underground.”

Crews vertically mulched the property with sand and organic material, addressed drainage through auguring and installed a Rain Bird irrigation system. Boxwood blight was an issue at the front of the property, so crews removed the infected plants and added new soil.

“(The client) was insistent on replacing the boxwoods,” Vedrani says. “Now, they are on a very aggressive fungicide program. The boxwoods get sprayed seven times a year.”

Vedrani says another challenge is the client’s high expectations. “It has been a constant conversation that patience is a virtue,” he says.

This project earned Planted Earth Landscaping a 2020 Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

 

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Crews deadhead the Knock Out roses that line the play lawn area weekly.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Crews prune wisteria vines weekly to maintain the arch that leads to the family’s outdoor chess board.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

To restore the turf and garden, Planted Earth mulched the property with sand and organic material, addressed drainage issues and installed a new irrigation system.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Planted Earth’s master gardeners create weekly arrangements using the client’s cutting garden.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Planted Earth’s master gardeners design and install annual arrangements in the terra-cotta planters that dot the client’s garden.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Crews deadhead flowering plants and rake the pea gravel paths weekly. Master gardeners use the hydrangeas in weekly arrangements for the client.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Taxus hedging contrasts a sloping walkway, where hydrangeas, roses and Kwanzan cherry trees create seasonal color interest.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Crews edge the turf along the bluestone path weekly.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

To maintain the square shape that separates the play area, cutting garden and reflecting pond, Planted Earth crews prune the Linden Allée twice a year.

 

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

‘Tardiva’ hydrangea plantings surround the lily ponds. Crews treat the ponds weekly.

Photo: Thomas Walker photo

Planted Earth’s turf care program includes weekly mowing, edging and six turf care treatments.  The company also performed extensive soil testing to achieve the right soil chemistry for the property.

