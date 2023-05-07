Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Big One: Where the garden grows

May 7, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Location: Houston

Company: Grow & Co.

Grow & Co. has maintained the project since its installation. Goals for the residential installation project included creating a lush garden with plants acclimated to the Houston climate.

Kyle Cahill, founder of Grow & Co., says the space backs up to a heavily wooded area with a lot of shade. Danny McNair, lead designer for Grow & Co., needed to address runoff and irrigation of the terraces to create the lush gardens the client desired.

“We really feel like you get a botanical garden experience walking through the space with all of the different types of plants. Throughout the season there are plants that go dormant in the winter that come up through the ground cover in the spring that you just didn’t know were there,” Cahill says. “The homeowner gets to experience the garden throughout the year as it changes and grows.”

Other challenges include significant shade in the backyard from a large oak tree and scale issues on the property’s camellias.

Grow & Co. won a Gold Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project. 

Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

Grow & Co. continues to maintain this property following installation. The client wanted the property to have lush plantings and feel like a botanical garden.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

Hedges and creeping vines line the front of the house.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

The client also wanted the design to showcase hedges and colorful plantings.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

These landscape beds reflect a similar pattern in the backyard.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

The property’s landscape beds reflect the geometrical shapes of the front yard.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

Grow & Co. maintains the garden, which features a mix of regionally appropriate plantings best suited for the Texas heat.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

The large oak tree’s shade makes it a challenge for crews at Grow & Company to maintain the diverse plantings on the property.

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

(Photo courtesy of Grow & Co.)

Plantings on the terrace transition the property from a backyard to a wooded area.

Related Articles

Hardscape Solutions: Take it up a level
Water World: Work in progress
LM advisory board members discuss how to fight misinformation about the green industry
LM Gallery: April 2023
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Current Issue, The Big One
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment