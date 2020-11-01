The Billy Goat Hurricane doubles down on productivity

[SPONSORED CONTENT] Take leaf cleanup productivity to a whole new level with Billy Goat’s Hurricane zero turn radius Z3000 or X3000 stand-on blower. A patented Quad Control Handle System™ offers seamless forward / reverse direction, automatic return to neutral, integrated operator presence control and a self-activating parking brake. And for quick and easy control of air flow from left, right or forward directions, simply push the joy stick deflector control in the respective direction and pull back on the lever to close flow for transport. A patented Dual Deflector Air Flow System™ allows the operator to change the angle of air flow for deeper more efficient cleaning of leaves and debris. The automatic parking brake self-activates if the need to briefly step off the machine arises and the Torsion mounted front axle assembly handles curbs like they’re not even there!

The Z3000 provides 8500 CFM at 165 mph velocity and travels up to 11 mph and the X3000 has 6500 CFM at 165 mph velocity and travels at 9 mph. Both have a 10-gallon fuel capacity and are powered by Vanguard® (993cc Z3000 and 627cc X3000). Add LED lights for night operation to get the most out of a day’s work — all for unprecedented commercial leaf and debris cleanup productivity!

