The Clendenin Consulting Group, Anthony Advisors form partnership

The Clendenin Consulting Group (TCCG) and Anthony Advisors formed a strategic partnership.

According to the news release, the alliance “has been formed to increase the bandwidth of both companies and to combine the 72 years of experience and involvement in over 100 transactions successfully representing owners on the sell-side in the residential, commercial and consumer services businesses.”

The two companies and their respective CEOs have successfully completed several transactions together in 2022 and 2023 in addition to the mergers and acquisitions work they each do independently.

In May 2023, the combined companies, known as TCAP, successfully represented and advised Tony Gleason, owner of Gleason Johndrow Landscape. The buyer was Yellowstone.

TCCG principal Greg Clendenin built Middleton Lawn and Pest Control into the 14th largest company in the industry before selling it in 2005 and then, as CEO, began to add acquisitions that same year post-sale. He started The Clendenin Consulting Group in 2018 focusing mainly on mergers and acquisitions, but also assisting owners to achieve growth and profit improvement on a sustainable basis.

The release states Anthony “understands the home and business services industries from both dozens of transactions and the operating perspective,” having served as acting CFO of Arrow Environmental Service, where he supported operations and growth and oversaw the acquisition of several dozen pest, termite and lawn care firms.