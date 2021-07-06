The Greenery adds Martex Services Landscape Management

The Greenery, No. 30 on the 2021 LM150 list with $69,000,000 in 2020 revenue, acquired the Amelia Island-based Martex Services Landscape Management.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Greenery said this acquisition will allow Martex Services as a division of The Greenery to grow into a premier landscape provider in the greater Amelia Island and Jacksonville market while continuing to provide commercial landscape services to resorts and hotels, office parks and distinguished gated communities of northeast Florida.

The Greenery said its leadership team will work closely with Martex’s management and employees over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Our employees are staying on board and will continue to work hard to preserve our long-standing reputation in the community for the very best landscaping services,” said Tom Livingston, president of Martex Services.

Over the past 50 years, The Greenery has grown into one of the largest and most respected landscaping companies in the Southeast according to the company. The Greenery, an employee-owned company, has more than 850 employee-owners and continues to grow with this acquisition.

“A strong connection between The Greenery and Martex Services is longevity. Each business started in 1973, with both companies thriving through a reputation for superior work and customer satisfaction,” said Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery. “We look forward to continuing to provide quality landscape services to the people and businesses of Amelia Island and Jacksonville.”