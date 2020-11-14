Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


The Grow Group: Sticking with Strategy Virtual Workshop with Marty Grunder

November 14, 2020 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: The Grow Group

In business, your strategy is how you plan to win your war–with your competitors, the market, and yourself. Don’t start the new year without it. Join Marty Grunder, president & CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group and Vince Torchia, vice president of The Grow Group for three live, one-hour sessions on November 19 that will take you step by step through building, executing, and measuring a strategy for 2021. Register online here.

