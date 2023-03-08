The Herring Group to co-host webinar on benefits of converting H-2B workers to a permanent labor force

The Herring Group, led by Greg Herring, will cohost a webinar with Unlimited Labor Solutions aimed at educating landscape business owners on a process to convert temporary H-2B visa workers to permanent employees. According to Unlimited Labor’s website, other landscape businesses have successfully joined the program, with more than 1,000 applications processed by contractors and a 95 percent green card success rate.

Mike King, owner of Loyet Landscape, and Mike Mason created Unlimited Labor, a company specifically designed to help other landscape companies with the conversion process to help alleviate the lack of consistent labor within the industry. King said he faced his own labor supply issues and was determined a way to convert H-2B workers to permanent workers with green cards. Together “Our company attended Herring’s webinar last year and was moved to try a new way of processing our people,” said Jim Lynch, president of JPL Cares. “So far, we have been very pleased with the well scripted process and look forward to working this process through to completion. We are thankful for the quality correspondence we have received from ULS so far and are excited to free our people and take more market share!”

Registrants will learn the process, risks and cost of the program. The free webinar will take place Thursday, March 16, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EST. Register here.