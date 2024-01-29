The Herring Group to host webinar series on improving profit margins

The Herring Group is hosting a webinar series to bring insights on competing with private equity-backed companies, portfolios with higher margins and an opportunity to learn directly from some of the largest landscape companies in the industry.

The conversations for owners and leaders in the landscape industry will:

Inspire owner/operator companies to play to their strengths so that they win despite more competition from companies owned by private equity investors.

Reveal common factors that make high-revenue/ high-performing companies successful – and how you can apply them to your business.

Unveil the power of incorporating revenue mix into your business strategy and demonstrating that strategy with irrigation.

Learn more and register now to select any or all three of the webinars. Even if you’re unable to attend live, if you are registered, you will get a recording of each event to watch on your own time.