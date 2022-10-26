The Herring Group’s annual benchmark report registration opens

Registration for The Herring Group’s Landscape Industry Benchmark Report is open. Now in its ninth year, landscape business owners can anonymously compare their company’s performance to peers in the industry with the data submitted by participants.

Registration is $337 and includes access to the report and both webinars.

The Herring Group launched the report in 2014 as a tool for its financial consulting clients but expanded it to include any owners or financial leaders in the landscape industry who want to compare their company data on an industry level. In 2021, 119 companies participated, representing $980M in total revenue.

Greg Herring, founder and CEO of The Herring Group, thinks this year will be particularly interesting with the inflation rates we’ve seen in 2022.

“Think about it: virtually no one doing business today has experience making decisions in an inflationary environment,” said Herring. “We have been working with our clients since February on managing through this. I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of the industry is handling inflation.”

Companies who participate in The Herring Group’s Benchmark Report will receive full access to the report, with anonymous data from each participant. Participants will also be invited to two webinars led by Herring to dissect the findings of the report. Registration to participate closes on Nov. 3.