The Mulch & Soil Co. sold

CenterGate Capital, a private equity firm, has purchased The Mulch and Soil Company (TM&SC). TM&SC is a portfolio company of Blue Wolf Capital Partners, a private equity firm.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co.‘s Industrials and Distribution team served as the exclusive financial advisor to TM&SC in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla., TM&SC is a large manufacturer and distributor of high-quality mulches, premium planting and potting soils, decorative bark, other groundcover products and complementary landscape products and supplies in the rapidly growing Florida market.

TM&SC operates four manufacturing and distribution facilities, which serve a diverse mix of lawn and garden retailers, commercial landscapers and installers. In addition, TM&SC manufactures and markets the Jungle Growth family of products, brand of premium value-added soil.

BGL said the company is well positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the lawn and garden, building and construction and home improvement markets in the Southeast and beyond.