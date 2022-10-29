The new Ferris 300S offers a commercial entry-level zero turn mower option

Ferris Mowers adds its four-point suspension system in an entry-level commercial-grade zero-turn mower, the new Ferris 300S.

The Ferris 300S features coil-over shocks suspension, available on the rear for the 42-inch deck option and stepping up to four-point suspension in the 48-inch and 52-inch deck options. The suspension system eases the impact on the operator of uneven terrain, according to the company.

“The Ferris 300S is a fantastic option for users looking for a zero-turn at an accessible price point that doesn’t skimp on commercial-grade features and offers the suspension found on our higher-priced models,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. “We’re confident that users will appreciate both the cut quality and comfort of the unit.”

The new addition to the Ferris line-up features a fully fabricated steel mower deck. The mower deck combines with a pivoting front axle and ball bearings in the castor spindle to ensure durability and a quality cut for years to come. The Ferris 300S is powered by a Briggs & Stratton PXi OHV V-twin engine.