Do you know how Mariani Landscape got to the size they are today? I am not talking about their acquisitions. I mean before that. How did the company achieve its long-standing organic growth?

As I prepare for our upcoming Summer Growth Summit at Mariani Landscape this August, I contemplate this question. Now, of course, you can ask him when you come to our Summit. I have known Frank for years and here is what I have witnessed.

A look at Mariani’s seven steps to organic growth

Act professoional no matter your size. When he started off all those years ago, he acted like a much larger, more professional firm. He did strategic planning with his team from the very beginning. Setting goals and reviewing results regularly. Don’t be the only leader. He surrounded himself with smart, driven people, learning from others and investing in leaders. Work harder and smarter. Mariani worked both hard and smartly. (It can’t be just one, it needs to be both.) For example, Frank would price his maintenance core services in a way that the client would say’ Yes,’ and he could price his enhancement services accordingly so that the client’s total margin made sense. Stay glued to your customers. Mariani has a huge focus on customer service. It’s steeped deeply into the culture. I know from personal experience working in this type of market there is no other way! Knowledgable and affluent clients want the best, not just the best in landscape, but the best professionalism overall. Service is equal to sales. Mariani succeeded in building a structure to provide proactive, high-touch service with opportunities for clients to buy extras and buy more solutions. A buying customer is a happy customer. Also, when the economy would soften every now and then, Mariani would double down on customer service. Hire above your fighting weight. Some of Mariani’s great hires are still with Frank decades later. He didn’t just hire good enough. He hired people that could take him across the finish line years later. Be scrappy and everpresent. Growing up in Chicago didn’t hurt Mariani’s opportunities for growth.

The North Shore has a great big market. But it’s also a competitive market, so you have to fight for your market share.

Frank is a fighter, and (it seems) he doesn’t sleep at night or on the weekend. He is always networking, meeting people and building relationships.

The good news for you is: you can do this too. It just takes inspiration and knowing where to begin.

Join us on Aug. 23-24 when we visit Mariani for our Summer Growth Summit and get inspired to take action!

You will hear from 20 leaders, managers and executives with Mariani.

Don’t forget to register before the Super Early Bird expires on April 18.