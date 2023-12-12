Three latest mergers from SavATree expand the company’s reach to 34 states

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2023 LM150 list, merged with Arborscapes, Mr. Amoto Lawn & Tree Service and Sussex Tree. The new partnerships will bring SavATree to Nebraska and North Carolina for the first time, expanding the company’s service area to 34 states throughout the U.S.

“Our vision at SavATree is to cultivate a national team where expertise, resources and passion for the environment are shared and valued,” said Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “Partnering with Arborscapes, Mr. Amoto and Sussex Tree exemplifies the magic we create together – it’s an environment where companies thrive, cultures blend and the future is greener.”

Arborscapes has two decades of experience in Charlotte, N.C., providing plant healthcare services, landscape implementation, design and maintenance. Jason Tebben and Nathan Morrison founded the company. The duo say their entrepreneurial path began when they were kids as classmates in school.

Mr. Amoto Lawn & Tree Service has provided lawn and tree care services for more than three and a half decades in the Lincoln, Neb., area. Owners Rob Boyd, Matt Boyd, and Matt Miller took over the company in 1996.

Sussex Tree, with two locations in Bridgeville and Lewes, Del., offers tree care, plant health care, irrigation, landscaping and crane services. The father-son team of Jeffrey Meredith Sr. and Jeffrey Meredith Jr runs the company.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with Sussex Tree and I’m thrilled about the opportunities that partnering with SavATree brings. This partnership enables us to bring arboricultural expertise to a broader group of customers, while also offering our customer base an expanded suite of services, like professional lawn care,” said Meredith Sr.

More moves for SavATree in 2023

The move continues the acquisition trend for the company following recent moves to expand into Tennessee and Colorado. This year the company also added Utah-based Atlas Tree Service, Boise Tree, Texas Tree Team, Lyndon Tree Care & Landscaping, West Michigan Tree Services, Capital City Tree Experts and Central Texas Tree Care.