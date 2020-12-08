Tilly launches platform for professionals to outsource design work

Tilly, an online landscape design company, has launched a new product line strictly for contractors called Tilly for Pros. The offering allows professionals to outsource their design work to Tilly through an easy remote process and a quick five- to seven-day turnaround for deliverables.

Tilly for Pros will deliver the same design product, but in a streamlined fashion to meet a contractor’s needs. The service will allow contractors who don’t have the capabilities or time for landscape design to offer the service to their clients, co-branded with their own company name.

“Since Tilly launched in February 2019, we’ve had a steady stream of requests from contractors to partner,” said Blythe Yost, CEO and co-founder of Tilly. “We’re thrilled to now have a product that allows us to do this, continuing to fulfill our mission of making professional design available to more homeowners while helping contractors in our industry offer a larger range of services to clients, with minimal lift.”

A Tilly for Pros design package will include:

One-page pdf for use in the field

Scaled conceptual landscape plan

Plant schedule

Materials and plant images

Designer notes

Co-branded with your logo (optional)

Tilly’s services are available throughout the U.S. and in parts of Canada. Prices are $375 for a front yard package, $475 for a backyard package and $775 for a full yard. For each project, contractors are matched with a designer who has extensive knowledge of local plant materials.