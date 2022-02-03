Titan and Kubota enter into new tire exclusivity agreement

Titan and Kubota have entered into an exclusivity agreement on select sizes of Titan’s new Trac Loader II tires for compact and utility tractor models used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and light construction applications.

The companies said this tire, branded with Titan and Kubota both displayed on the sidewall of the tire, will bring new value to Titan and Kubota customers.

“We’re excited to launch this innovative tire into the market that will perform well in diverse applications and do so with both the Titan and Kubota brands being represented,” Paul Reitz, president and CEO commented. “We have had a strong, long-standing relationship with Kubota and enjoy collaborating with their development teams. The Trac Loader II is a first for Titan as an OEM branded tire product in this space, but our second exclusivity agreement together with Kubota.”

Before entering into agreement with Titan, Kubota said it conducted testing on the new Trac Loader II. In addition to the improved cleanout, the company said the tire proved to have outstanding stability and durability, along with better roading capabilities resulting from an upgraded center lug.

“We were impressed with how the Trac Loader II performed in residential and commercial applications when paired with our compact and utility tractors,” said Chris Box, Kubota director of product marketing for compact and utility tractors. “This tire is a perfect match for our versatile and durable tractors and will enhance our customers’ productivity whether they’re using them on their property at home or on a farm, ranch or jobsite.”