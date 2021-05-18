Titan expands its warranty coverage on construction tires

Titan International (Titan) has enhanced its warranty policy on construction and select small OTR tires in both the Titan Tire and Goodyear Farm Tire brands.

“We’re incredibly confident in the quality of these tires,” said Mark Rankin, Titan senior vice president for product & business development. “That’s why we are comfortable implementing a more robust warranty policy with coverage that gives customers added peace of mind and helps Titan stand out from the competition by offering one to three additional years of coverage versus competing brands.”

Warranty coverage now includes:

Titan Small OTR Bias and Radial Tires: Warranty has been extended from four years to six years Now comes with one year of free replacement for tires with less than 10 percent wear (mounting and service charges apply) Includes 24-inch and 25-inch E-2/G-2/L-2, E-3/L-3 and E-7 tires for motor graders and wheel loaders Small OTR lines include select small MXL, TGD2, Super Rigger, Lift Rigger, Motor Grader HD, Super Grader, Loader Grader III, Loader Dozer II and Super Sand Flotation tire lines.

Titan and Goodyear Bias Construction Tires: Includes a six-year workmanship and materials warranty Free one-year replacement for tires with less than 10 percent wear (mounting and service charges apply) Includes skid-steer, backhoe, trencher, aerial lift and compactor tire lines.

Goodyear Radial R-4 Backhoe Tires: Includes an eight-year workmanship and materials warranty Free one-year replacement for tires with less than 25 percent wear (mounting and service charges apply)



Certain exclusions apply to the aforementioned warranty coverages.