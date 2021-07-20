Titan International intros HK 458 hybrid wheel loader tire

Titan International, manufacturer of Titan Wheels and Titan Tires, has introduced the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and self-cleaning.

The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire and an ATV tire all in one, making it ideal for muddy, challenging sites.

“In listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was an opportunity in this market niche for an improved crossover tire that would meet their floatation needs without the hassle of changing out the wheel,” said Matt Miller, tire technology manager, at Titan. “For the HK 458, we gleaned designed elements from our tried-and-true forestry and construction bias tires while incorporating our latest design and manufacturing technology. We also developed a bead design that improves the resistance indexing in high torque applications but still fits the standard OTR wheel.”

Titan International said the open forestry tread pattern molded with a premium forestry compound decreases wear rates and is complemented with multiple layers of high-elongation steel belts underneath it providing puncture resistance.

The HK 458 is initially available in two sizes, 20.5-25 and 23.5-25, and is suited to fit a range of midsized wheel loaders from every OEM.