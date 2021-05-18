Top Gun Facility Services adds Emerald Isle Landscaping

Top Gun Facility Services, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, has acquired Emerald Isle Landscaping. The move expands the company’s suite of services into the commercial landscape market.

Emerald Isle was founded in 1977 and headquartered in Denver and serves as a commercial landscape maintenance provider to the Colorado market. The company provides a range of landscape maintenance, enhancement, irrigation, floriculture and snow removal solutions to commercial and multi-family customers.

“On behalf of Emerald Isle’s leadership team, we are thrilled to partner with Osceola and Top Gun to accelerate our growth,” said Andrew Key, president of Emerald Isle Landscaping. “Their capital, experience and enthusiasm will help us continue our pursuit of excellence in commercial landscaping across the Rockies and Southwest, and we’re excited about the opportunity to expand our service offering to existing and new customers.”

Emerald Isle is Top Gun’s fourth acquisition within its partnership with Osceola Capital and the second acquisition this year.

“The Emerald Isle acquisition expands Top Gun into commercial landscaping, and the Zoneez acquisition expands our geographic footprint into Arizona,” Ben Moe, managing partner of Osceola Capital, said. “We continue to work with management to build a leading provider of exterior commercial facilities services in the Rockies and Southwest.”