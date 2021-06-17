Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Toro®: Dingo® TX 1000 Narrow Track Compact Utility Loader

Photo: Toro

Photo: Toro

Crush your productivity goals with the Toro® Dingo® TX 1000. With class-leading rated operating capacity and increased reach at full height, it’s your ultimate working advantage. The 81″ (206 cm) hinge pin height allows attachments to easily clear the side of 30-yard dumpsters or one-ton trucks. At just 33.7″ (86 cm) wide, it fits through standard 36″ gates, and the exclusive traction controls are designed to be intuitive and easy to use for effortless operation all day long. It’s compact and maneuverable on virtually any surface, even sand or loose gravel.

