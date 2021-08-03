Toro Irrigation: I-Pro PR Series Spray Bodies

Irritrol’s I-PRO PR Series spray bodies maintain a constant pressure at the nozzle of 30 psi to help ensure the entire zone is performing consistently across each and every sprinkler. Certified to EPA WaterSense® requirements, I-PRO PR spray bodies have been proven to eliminate water waste caused by nozzle misting and overspray that results from high pressure situations. Coupled with features that include a replaceable pressure-activated wiper seal, a rugged and heavy-duty textured body for a non-slip grip, and an easy-to-adjust rachet, pressure-regulated I-PRO spray bodies provide everything needed to be your everyday spray body.

Learn more here.