Toro launches new ride-on zero-turn mowers, battery-powered equipment at Equip Expo

Toro introduced several new outdoor power equipment offerings including a lineup of battery- and gas-powered tools at the 2022 Equip Expo in Louisville, Ky.

New products from the company include:

Z Master 2000. The turbo force deck is a 50 KSI 7-gauge high-strength steel deck, with a tubular chassis and an I-beam front-end. Toro’s MyRIDE suspension system adds improved comfort, according to the company. The 2000 also features several attachments to carry tools and accessories.

Z Master 2000 Revolution. Toro says the battery-powered Z Master 2000 Revolution is built on a commercial-grade Z Master 2000 Series frame and turbo force deck. The suspended operator platform is equipped with software in the controls that enables smooth operation. Toro’s HyperCell Power System with a Battery Management System (BMS) that allows for longer run times and quick charging, powers the machine.

GrandStand HDX. The GrandStand HDX features a 31 hp Kawasaki or 37hp Vanguard engine, ground speeds up to 12 mph and 52-inch, 60-inch and 72-inch deck options. The Vanguard engine offers an Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) and Vanguard Oil Guard System that extends the life of the oil and protects the engine. The machine also features dual-capture anti-scalp roller supports.

60V Max Revolution Series Handheld Tools. Powered by Toro’s Flex-Force Power System, the new line includes a dual-battery backpack that can hold two 10 Ah batteries. Toro says the 60V batteries take 50 minutes to fully charge in its new six-pod rapid charger. The batteries also power both Revolution Series handheld tools and the Toro 60V Max 21-inch Heavy Duty mower.