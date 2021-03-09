Toro purchases Left Hand Robotics

The Toro Co. has acquired Left Hand Robotics.

The Toro Co. said this acquisition supports the company’s strategy of leadership in next-generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected and autonomous products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Longmont, Colo., Left Hand Robotics develops autonomous solutions for turf and snow management.

Its patent-pending software and advanced technologies for autonomous navigation are designed to provide professional contractors and grounds managers with future solutions to improve their operational efficiency.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the robotics team will remain at the Left Hand Robotics facility in Longmont, Colo., and the company’s founder, Terry Olkin, will continue to lead the operation.