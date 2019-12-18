Toro: T5 RapidSet Series Rotors

Toro T5 RapidSet Series Rotors have the features to satisfy all your basic irrigation needs while surprising you with a few extras. T5 Series Rotors offer an extra inch of pop-up height compared to most competitive units and can be set in seconds using the RapidSet feature, a quick and easy way to make arc adjustments — with no tools. Exclusive Airfoil Technology standard and low-angle nozzles deliver class-leading distribution uniformity. To save water, save time and save money, the T5 RapidSet rotor is the only 3/4-inch rotor needed to get the job done.

Learn more.