Toro: TRX Trencher

Finish jobs faster with Toro’s TRX walk-behind trenchers. Intelli-Trench™ technology matches the hydraulic flow to the digging conditions, delivering more power to the trencher head when needed. The tracked design also has a low center of gravity, which adds stability and maneuverability while minimizing damage to turf. Plus, when it comes to ease of use, TRX trenchers have you covered with easy-to-operate controls and smooth hydraulic boom lift functionality. Even maintenance is simplified, with significantly fewer parts than previous models. And the optional backfill blade helps cut job time and labor even further.

