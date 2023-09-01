Trinity Hunt Partners’ commercial landscaping platform adds two businesses

Trinity Hunt Partners, a private equity said its commercial landscaping platform, Visterra Landscape Group, added Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes and Dyna-Mist. Riverside Services joined the Visterra Platform in December 2022.

Trinity Hunt Partners said Alan Handley will lead Visterra Landscape Group as chief executive officer. An experienced business services executive, Alan comes to the platform most recently from LRS, a nationwide waste management and recycling business. As chairman, president and CEO, Handley led LRS through more than 50 acquisitions in six years.

“We are proud to establish a place where these dedicated leaders can continue supporting their teams and serving their customers with the added strategic and financial resources of Trinity Hunt and Visterra,” said Handley. “This is already a very strong platform, and our expansion is just beginning.”

About Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes and Dyna-Mist

Oberson’s provides landscaping maintenance, enhancement, design/build and snow and ice removal services to commercial customers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

“We are excited to unite with Visterra and Trinity Hunt, who will provide us with a wealth of resources and expertise,” said Chad Oberson, founder of Oberson’s Nursery and Landscapes. “We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and delivery to our customers while creating additional opportunities for our valued employees as we expand our operations.”

Founded in 1990, Dyna-Mist provides landscaping maintenance and enhancement services to commercial and government facilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Trinity Hunt said it will serve as an anchor for Visterra Landscape Group to build a broader presence in the Texas market.

“After over 30 years building a best-in-class team and business, I remain incredibly dedicated to this company. My employees and customers come first, and I am grateful to partner with folks who share that commitment,” Randy Plumlee, founder of Dyna-Mist. “I am eager for this next stage of growth to continue benefitting our customers and being a place of opportunity for our employees.”