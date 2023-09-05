TrueGrid intros plastic permeable paver for grass stabilization

TrueGrid, a permeable paver company, adds TrueGrid Root Permeable Pavers. The company said the design serves as a method for stabilizing grass, eliminating the need for ground excavation. According to the company, Root offers an affordable, high-performance solution for commercial, hospitality, residential, public and private aviation, as well as vehicle parking and storage industries.

Contractors can position Root permeable pavers on existing grass surfaces, functioning as a protective mesh that enables pedestrians and cars to park or traverse the surface without creating mud or ruts. The engineered design is comprised of flexible joints, strong cell walls and robust connectors. Its patented X-Anchor technology distributes the weight from people and vehicle tires and spreads the point load to the existing soil below. Over time, Root naturally becomes completely covered with grass, blending into the surroundings like a normal turfgrass area.

“Root protects living grass roots from compaction and eliminates the formation of muddy and rutted sections, which are common issues of unsupported grass,” said Mike Kennaw, vice president and general manager at SBP Division of Airlite Plastics. “Its design also maintains the hydrology of a site and prevents pollutants from infiltrating the groundwater supply.”

Root is comprised of 100 percent post-consumer recycled high-density polyethylene. The Root system can be directly installed on existing grass surfaces and is adaptable to accommodate tree roots, according to the company. TrueGrid said the even distribution of the load from vehicle tires over a larger area minimizes the pressure exerted on tree roots. According to the company, Root does not alter the pre-installation stormwater runoff.