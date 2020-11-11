Trump press conference brings Four Seasons Total Landscaping into the news

President Donald Trump’s legal team decided to host its late Saturday morning press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — a landscape company located near a cremation center, as reported by The Marketplace. The company also garnered notoriety from this event on Saturday Night Live, where it was name-checked by Kate McKinnon playing Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping issued a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday morning, saying it was “honored” to host the news conference and was saddened by the “harsh judgment” it received from the public.

“Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business,” the statement read. “We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time.”

After becoming a viral sensation, the Philadelphia business promoted its merchandise on its website, setting up a section with $50 hoodies, $25 T-shirts and stickers that say “Make America Rake Again” and “Lawn and Order!”

The family-owned business has been operating since 1992, and has provided services to clients like the Philadelphia International Airport, the Navy Yard, Delaire Landing, Pauls Run. It provides landscape maintenance and snow services to a primarily commercial clientele, according to the company’s website.

Sean Middleton, the company’s director of sales, was at a Bible study when he got the call to come to the shop and help prepare for the news conference held by Rudolph Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer.

Middleton told the Washington Post that he was not aware of any connection between the Trump campaign and the landscaping company.

“I have no idea why (the campaign) wanted to do it here,” Middleton said. “I don’t know how the government works. Maybe they saw on satellite images that we have a big back lot and proximity to (Interstate) 95?”