Turf Masters continues to expand with addition of Fairway Green

March 7, 2023 -  By
Turf Masters, a provider of recurring residential lawn care services, acquired Fairway Green. The addition of Fairway Green doubles the company’s presence in North Carolina.

Fairway Green was founded by Sam Lang in 1989 and operates in both the Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., markets. Fairway Green provides lawn care as well as tree and shrub care services.

“We are excited about the results of our expansion efforts in our first six months,” said Keith Freeman, executive vice president of corporate development for Turf Masters. “Our most recent addition of Fairway Green gives us a really strong position in a leading lawn care market within the Southeast. We are proud of these recent additions to the Turf Masters Brands platform.”

Turf Masters has added multiple companies to the platform in recent months including Mighty Green Lawn Care Services based in Birmingham, Ala., Perfectly Green Lawn Care in Atlanta, Ga., and MRW Lawns in La Plata, Md. As part of these transactions, Turf Masters said nearly 200 team members joined the company. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to continue executing on the strategy we laid out to recruit strong local market leaders to join the Turf Masters Brands platform,” said Andy Kadrich, CEO of Turf Masters. “These brands are all recognized leaders in growing markets, and together we have the combined resources and expertise to provide a broad range of services with industry-leading customer care. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory with additional acquisitions and organic growth.”

Turf Masters Brands currently operates more than 24 branches across 11 states and employs more than 700 team members.

