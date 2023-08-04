Turf Masters Brands grows in South Florida with addition of One Two Tree

Turf Masters Brands, of Roswell, Ga., a provider of residential lawn, tree and shrub care services added One Two Tree of Miami, Fla.

Founded by brothers Marc and Paul Terwilliger in 1987, One Two Tree operates in both the Miami-Dade County and Broward County markets. Turf Masters said One Two Tree will continue to operate with its existing name.

One Two Tree provides full-scale tree, lawn and pest services to residential and commercial clients.

With the addition of One Two Tree, Turf Masters Brands now operates 26 branches across 11 states and employs nearly 800 team members.

“OTT represents a strategic acquisition and increases our footprint in the highly attractive Florida market,” said Andy Kadrich, CEO of Turf Masters Brands. “We are thrilled to welcome OTT to the Turf Masters Brands platform and look forward to providing continued career growth opportunities for employees and a broader range of services to our customers.”

About Turf Masters Brands

Turf Masters Brands, headquartered in Roswell, Ga., serves more than 175,000 customers annually with services such as turf and soil health, fertilization, seeding, aeration, weed control and exterior insect control programs.