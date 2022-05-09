TurfBot launches robotic mowing service in U.S.

TurfBot launched the first franchised robotic mowing service company in the U.S.

“We don’t do anything without rigorous testing, and we’ve been testing this concept for several years now,” stated Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of TurfBot. “Our goal was to ensure our franchisees could be successful doing this … that is of the utmost importance to us. We wanted to build a sustainable model for the future.”

The company says the TurfBot concept involves providing easy access to robotic mowing as a paid service with an affordable monthly fee. The mowers remain at customers’ homes throughout the entire mowing season and can be pre-programmed to mow on certain days/times or started on-demand through a mobile app. Customers also receive monthly maintenance visits from a TurfBot technician. Regular trimming and edging can be added to any mowing program.

TurfBot also partnered with SiteOne Landscape Supply to assist with equipment, supplies and logistics.

“We have a 25-year history with SiteOne that started with our sister company, Weed Man Lawn Care. It just made sense to partner with them on the TurfBot side — it really was the perfect fit. They have been instrumental in helping our franchisees get the equipment needed to launch their businesses and service their customers,” said Lemcke.

TurfBot has opened its doors in nine U.S. markets, with plans to expand into an additional 10-plus in 2023 according to the company.