Turfco Manufacturing: Aerators

Supercharge your productivity with aerators at unbeatable prices. Featuring two sizes from Turfco — the production-tripling XT10 Aerator, and the industry-leading TurnAer XT5 Aerator.

The XT10 packs a punch with patented auto depth control, a seeder, zero-turn agility, and hassle-free design. Consistent depth aeration all day long. The XT5 allows you to turn and reverse while aerating, making it easy, more comfortable and profitable. Ask about financing and special pricing.

