TURFCO: T5000 Spreader/Sprayer

THE NEW TURFCO T5000 RIDE-ON APPLICATOR is the business builder you’ve been waiting for. Designed for larger properties, the high-capacity T5000 is the fastest, nimblest, and easiest to learn sprayer/spreader on the market. With a 10-ft effective spray width, productivity can increase by up to 29%. Precision steering and patented boomless design lets operators maneuver in tight areas and zoom past obstacles without tearing up the turf like a zero-turn. Turfco is giving away a new T5000 Applicator – enter for a chance to win now through 6/30/21 at Turfco.com/Giveaway-T5000. Call (800) 679-8201 or visit Turfco.com to learn more.