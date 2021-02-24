Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


TURFCO: T5000 Spreader/Sprayer

February 24, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Turfco

Photo: Turfco

THE NEW TURFCO T5000 RIDE-ON APPLICATOR is the business builder you’ve been waiting for. Designed for larger properties, the high-capacity T5000 is the fastest, nimblest, and easiest to learn sprayer/spreader on the market. With a 10-ft effective spray width, productivity can increase by up to 29%. Precision steering and patented boomless design lets operators maneuver in tight areas and zoom past obstacles without tearing up the turf like a zero-turn. Turfco is giving away a new T5000 Applicator – enter for a chance to win now through 6/30/21 at Turfco.com/Giveaway-T5000. Call (800) 679-8201 or visit Turfco.com to learn more.

Related Articles

Greener grass ahead with controlled-release fertilizers
New Turfco T5000 offers flexibility and stability
Turfco: TurnAer XT5 Aerator
Enter to win a Turfco T5000 ride-on applicator
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment