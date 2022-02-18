Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Turfco TSeries

Growing Your Business Just Got Easier

Get up to 16% off or 0% Interest Financing

Turfco’s T-series is your complete applicator solution. With the compact T3000 and its 36″ gate clearance, and the T5000 and its add-on capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. per fill, just two machines cover all your properties, and our patented boomless design means zipping past obstacles is a breeze. No turf tearing, no uneven passes, no callbacks. Give your business a boost with Turfco.

Offer valid thru March 18 on T-Series and Topdressers.

Learn more here!

