Turfco: TurnAer XT5 Aerator

October 27, 2020 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Turfco

Photo: Turfco

The hugely popular TurnAer™ XT5 allows you to turn and reverse while you aerate—taking your operation to a new level of productivity. Aeration has never been this easy, comfortable or profitable.

  • Steerable and reversible for 30% greater productivity over traditional aerators.
  • Patent-pending tine wheels enhance steering and increase hill-holding stability.
  • Smooth, hydrostatic operation is quieter and easier on the operator.
  • EasyChange tines can be quickly accessed and replaced.

Now you can save $604 on the XT5, or choose 0% interest financing if qualified. Call 1-800-679-8201 or go online now to purchase. Offer ends September 17, 2020.

TurfcoDirect.com

