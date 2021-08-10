Two Virginia lawn care companies merge

The Virginian-Pilot reports two lawn care businesses, EarthScapes Lawn and Land Service in Norfolk, Va., and Lawn-Aid of Virginia Beach, Va., recently merged.

Tim Eldredge founded EarthScapes Lawn and Land Service in 1996 and the business has grown to a $2.5-million operation with 45 employees. His sons, Josh and Matt Eldredge now own and run the business, which provides residential and commercial maintenance. Lawn-Aid was founded by Ben Hewlett and Trey White as a side business during their time in the Navy. Lawn-Aid provides commercial and residential maintenance and installation.

Hewlett and White said the merger was the next step in business growth. Josh Eldredge will serve as president, Matt Eldredge as vice president, Ben Hewlett as chief operating officer and Trey White as chief financial officer.